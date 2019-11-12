Google Stadia app is now available on iPhone

Google Stadia will be available starting next week and now, the official app has just arrived on iPhone. However, there’s a catch to its availability.

Available now on the App Store, the Google Stadia app for iOS is designed not to play games, but instead for managing your library on the go. For most users, this will come in handy most often for playing games while on a Chromecast.

For the time being, playing Stadia games on smartphones is limited only to Google’s own Pixel smartphones. Specifically, Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and Pixel 4 as well. It’s expected that Stadia will eventually work on other devices, but we don’t know if that will include the iPhone or iPad anytime soon though this app.

Notably, the app arrived on the Play Store for Android last week as well.

Once you get your Stadia invite code alongside a Founder’s or Premiere Edition kit you’ll be able to unlock the Stadia app for iPhone. Once the service fully debuts we’ll have a better idea of what the iPhone app on iOS can actually do, but at least you can download it now.

The Google Stadia app for iPhone is live now on the App Store.

