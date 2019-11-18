Google promised that it would roll out the new Play Store for Android TV devices over the course of a few weeks, but many are eager to get their hands on the updated design. Luckily, there is a way to force the Play Store redesign to appear on your Android TV device if it hasn’t already.

How to force the new Play Store on Android TV

Open the current Play Store Access the Play Store version number Close the app and wait for the update

Open the current Google Play Store

The first thing you’ll need to do to force the new Play Store on Android TV is to open the current store. If the Play Store isn’t on your favorites row, you can access it by asking Google Assistant to “open the Play Store” or by pressing the apps button along the left side of the display.

Access the Play Store’s version number

The next step is to find the Play Store’s version number in the Settings. To do this, go to the side menu and scroll down to Settings. From there, find the “About” section and then scroll down to “Play Store version.” On that number, rapidly tap the version number until a toast message appears saying “A new version” of the Play Store will be downloaded and installed.

Close the Play Store and wait

After you’ve triggered the Play Store to manually download the updated version, simply close the app and wait. After several minutes, the Play Store should update in the background and you can then access the new and improved version.

