The long-awaited arrival of the Disney+ streaming service is finally here. Disney+ has finally arrived for users in the United States bringing tons of content along with it, and now the official Android app has debuted for smartphones, tablets, and Android TV.

Disney+ is live now on the Google Play Store for users across the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands as well. The service has access to hundreds of Disney movies, TV shows, and more including original content such as the much-anticipated Star Wars show, The Mandalorian.

The Disney+ app for Android covers all form factors including Google’s Android TV, meaning the same app will also work on streaming devices such as the Nvidia Shield TV and TVs using the platform such as Sony’s Bravia lineup. Most devices should support 4K content on select titles too.

On mobile devices, users will also have the benefit of offline downloads too. If you’re a Chromecast user, the Disney+ Android app can handle pushing media to your big screen.

Disney+ requires an account with a paid subscription to access with pricing landing at $6.99 per month. You can also pay for a full year for $69.99. Either pricing option gets you 4 simultaneous streams, downloads on up to 10 devices at a time, and access to full 4K resolution so long as your device supports it.

If you live in other regions, Disney+ will expand over the coming months. Australia and New Zealand get the service on November 19th while the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain get access in March of next year.

