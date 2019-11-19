The increasing quality of many Android games means that you might feel the need to gain an advantage over online rivals or just improve your overall gaming experience. Luckily, Android 10 now can natively connect the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch controllers if you want to use your existing gamepads.

Previously you were able to connect controllers but they would be recognized as a ‘generic’ controller rather than an Xbox One, PS4 DualShock or Nintendo Switch Pro gamepad. Android 10 includes proper recognition for button layouts on all three gamepads — giving you a far better and far more cohesive experience.

With PS4 Remote Play and the Microsoft xCloud Preview already offering you the ability to enjoy triple-A titles on the go, if you are planning on using either service, then you might want to use an official gamepad to save confusion and access certain platform-specific features for your favorite titles.

This native support also means that all of your existing Bluetooth gamepads should work with Google Stadia if you would prefer to use something you are more comfortable and familiar with. It’s also important to note that each gamepad does offer its own take on gaming ergonomics, plus you get neat extras like the ability to use the touchpad on the DualShock 4 as a mouse input on your Android phone or tablet.

Using a gamepad on your Android also means you get far more screen real estate for a tactical advantage in competitive multiplayer titles like Player Unknown: Battlegrounds and the ever-popular Fortnite. You can even play your a whole heap of classic games using a familiar controller layout using the number of emulators on your smartphone.

How to connect your PS4 controller to your Android phone

Power on your PS4 DualShock 4 controller Press and hold the PS and Share buttons to enter pairing mode The Light Bar will flash white to confirm pairing mode has been activated Open your Android phone Bluetooth connection settings Select ‘Pair new device’ > Wireless Controller The Light Bar will now change to a solid blue color to indicate it is connected

How to connect your Xbox One controller to your Android phone

Power on your Xbox One controller — Note: Original Xbox One controller may not work Press and hold the Xbox and Bluetooth ‘Sync’ button The Xbox logo will flash to confirm pairing mode has been activated Open your Android phone Bluetooth connection settings Select ‘Pair new device’ > Xbox Wireless Controller The Xbox logo will now be a solid white to indicate it is connected

How to connect your Nintendo Switch Pro controller to your Android phone

Power on your Nintendo Switch Pro controller Press and hold the Bluetooth ‘Sync’ button The ‘Player LEDs’ will flash to confirm pairing mode has been activated Open your Android phone Bluetooth connection settings Select ‘Pair new device’ > Pro controller

