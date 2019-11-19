The OxygenOS 10.0.2 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro with an extensive list of fixes and software improvements for both devices.

An incremental update, the OxygenOS 10.0.2 OTA was announced over on the official OnePlus forums and will head out to a limited number of devices over the coming days before a wider rollout globally.

The changelog is quite extensive and includes optimizations for power consumption, the expanded screenshot, in-car Bluetooth connectivity, network connectivity and performance with third-party chargers. Of course, that isn’t all, there are fixes for blank screen problems, fingerprint icon animations, and there is also room for the October 2019 security patch.

We saw the Super Stable video feature come in the previous OxygenOS update and OnePlus has optimized the performance of this GoPro-like video mode.

OxygenOS 10.0.2 changelog for OnePlus 7/7Pro

System Optimized the standby power consumption Optimized the expanded screenshot feature Optimized the Bluetooth connectivity in the automobiles Improved the translation accuracy Optimized overall communication (network, phone calls, mobile data) performance Optimized charging performance with the third-party chargers Fixed the blank screen issue Fixed fingerprint icon animation issue Fixed the volume issue with AirPods Fixed the black bar issue while charging or playing a video Updated Android security patch to 2019.10 Improved system stability and general bug fixes

Camera (7 Pro) Optimized the performance of Super Stable feature in the Video for the Camera app



As we mention, the OxygenOS 10.0.2 update is heading out in phases, meaning that using a VPN to try and download might not work as OnePlus confirmed this OTA is not region-based. If you have been lucky enough to get the OTA, are you seeing any improvements overall? Let us know in the comments section below.

