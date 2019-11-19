Samsung’s camera quality might be behind the likes of Google and Apple, but the company’s flagship phones take solid shots. Now, it appears that the Samsung camera app is preparing several new modes for upcoming smartphones that greatly increase what it can do.

Hidden within the latest Samsung camera update, XDA-Developers found evidence of these new modes for shooting pictures and videos. One of the most interesting is a new “Director’s View” mode. Apparently, this would allow Samsung devices to record a video from multiple cameras at the same time to capture different perspectives.

“Single Take Photo” allows the phone to capture photos and videos as you pan the phone around to capture the scene. The code doesn’t give much indication as to what the final product would look like, but apparently Samsung will tell users if they’re moving too fast while capturing.

Another one of Samsung’s new camera modes also includes “Vertical Panoramas” and “Night Hyperlapse.” While the former is self-explanatory, there’s not much indication as to what exactly Night Hyperlapse will be. Based on the surrounding code, it sounds like it might be a time-lapse mode for night-time photography.

Finally, it appears Samsung is working on custom filters. These filters apparently use the “look” of a previous photo to apply that same look to future pictures. Presumably, this tweaks the saturation, brightness, and other settings to achieve the same basic look.

It’s unclear when these features will debut, but the Galaxy S11 is probably a good bet.

