Google Stadia has arrived! At least, it has for early adopters. If you’re getting in on Stadia early, here’s how to get your invite code from Google, set up your account, and claim your Stadia name.

Where to find your Google Stadia invite code

Google is having some trouble getting invite codes to everyone in a timely manner, but once your code arrives, it’s easy enough to find. Google is sending out Stadia codes to the email address which you purchased your Founder’s Edition or Premiere Edition bundle with from the Google Store.

To find that email once it has arrived, search your inbox for the subject line, “It’s time to join Stadia!” Within, you’ll find your invite code. This code, notably, can only be redeemed from the Android or iOS Stadia applications.

How to set up your Stadia account and claim your name

Once you’ve unlocked your Stadia account using the invite code, it’s time to set up your account. Importantly, the email address you bought the Stadia Founder’s Edition with doesn’t have to be the same one you use with the service. Once you have that code, it will work with any Google account as long as it’s not a G Suite account.

After you’ve picked an account and accepted the terms and conditions, you can pick an avatar and claim your Founder’s Stadia Name.

At this point, your Stadia account is mostly set up. The next step is to adjust your privacy settings. You can select who can send you friend requests. You can also select which details about you are seen by other Stadia players, including your friends list, games and achievements, online status, and actively playing games status. Finally, you’ll be able to restrict who can send you a voice chat, party, or game invite. All of these can be set to no one, friends, friends and their friends, and all players.

After your account has been set up, Google will also prompt you to start your “free” trial of Stadia Pro. Those who purchased the Founder’s or Premiere Edition bundles will get this three-month trial that starts on the day they sign up. Notably, Google will charge you monthly after the trial ends.

That’s all! Now just go enjoy some games!

