Google this morning started shipping Stadia Founder’s Edition. As the game streaming service does not launch until 9 AM PT tomorrow, Stadia Codes are not being emailed until tomorrow.

Those that pre-ordered during the Stadia Connect livestream on June 6th are starting to receive their “Your Google Store order has shipped” email. It will include final delivery guidance and the ability to “Track Shipment” by carrier. Google began charging payment methods over the weekend, while others encountered some issues with that step.

Oddly, the first shipping reports are from buyers that ordered in July and September. As of this morning, there are no reports of Canadian or European customers getting their units shipped yet.

Update 11/19: Following the 9AM launch, Google is sending out “It’s time to join Stadia!” emails with the invite code. Signing up will allow you to “claim the Stadia Name you want.”

Gamers that are scheduled to receive Founder’s Edition on Tuesday will get their Stadia Code to activate the service following the 9 AM launch. All others will get the 16-digit invite right after an order has shipped. Once you receive the code, enter it into the Stadia app for Android or iOS, and claim your Stadia Name.

The three-months of Stadia Pro included with the bundle lets you play games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. This is the highest quality offered by Google, while free Stadia Base next year is capped at 1080p.

Both Editions come with a Stadia Controller that includes a USB-C to USB-A cable and power adapter, as well as the Chromecast Ultra. The streaming dongle that connects to your TV features a plug with built-in Ethernet port.

The Founder’s Controller is a limited-edition Night Blue, while the Premiere is Clearly White, though both have Stadia’s orange accents underneath the thumbsticks. Also included in the first bundle is a Buddy Pass with three-months of Pro and ability to choose your Stadia Name with Founder’s Badge.

