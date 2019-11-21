Earlier this year YouTube tested a huge new ad format for its TV experience called a Masthead. Today, that new ad format is rolling out widely to all users.

Announced in a brief post, YouTube says that its beta test of this new ad format was successful in select markets leading to the now global rollout of the Masthead ad format. The new format is available to all advertisers on a CPM basis as part of a cross-screen advertising campaign on YouTube.

YouTube’s Masthead ad format is not subtle by any means, appearing over the entire top portion of the TV app. Further, that ad auto-plays silently and expands to full-size when the user hovers over the ad. Advertisers, such as FOX, call this “first of its kind” initiative a “fantastic way” to promote its content. The TV network has been using the YouTube Masthead to promote its hit show The Masked Singer.

After successful test campaigns in select markets, the YouTube Masthead is now globally available on TV screens for all advertisers to buy on a CPM basis. It can be purchased as part of a seamless cross-screen buy that runs on mobile, desktop and TV screens or as part of a single-screen only buy that runs just on TV Screens. Over the last month, FOX has been testing the Masthead on TV screens as part of their strategy to drive awareness for their hit show, The Masked Singer. Natalie Park, VP of Media, FOX says “This first-of-its-kind initiative reaches viewers where they live, right at their point of viewing, and with YouTube’s scale, it’s the perfect partnership and a fantastic way to promote our #1 show.”

This new YouTube Masthead should start appearing on all YouTube apps for TVs starting today including Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, and the YouTube app on smart TVs such as from Samsung and LG.

If you’re a YouTube Premium subscriber, we’ve confirmed with Google that you won’t see this Masthead ad.

