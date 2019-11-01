The YouTube app for Android TV has gone through several iterations, and now it’s getting a refresh. Earlier this year, Google started testing a new UI for YouTube on Android TV, and now that interface is widely rolling out.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Over the past several days, YouTube has widely rolled out its new interface on Android TV. We’ve now got the interface on three separate Android TV models, and reports on Reddit and elsewhere confirm that the updated UI is now widely available.

What does this new interface for YouTube on Android TV change? The app as a whole gets a more modern look with better spacing between videos and updated icons, too. It sets the app apart from other TV applications for YouTube as well as making it feel much more at home on the Android TV platform. Notably, this is a server-side rollout, as the app version hasn’t been updated since June.

In the previous version, there were four tabs for Search, Home, Subscriptions, and History, but this new version changes things quite significantly. Instead, there are tabs for Search, Home, Entertainment, Music, Gaming, Latest, Subscriptions, and Library. There’s also a Settings tab at the very bottom, just like the previous design.

Google did briefly test a version of this array which brings the Subscriptions and Library tabs closer to the top of the list, but in the public rollout, it seems that changed was ditched.

If you have an Android TV device, you should be seeing this new interface on your device.

More on Android TV:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: