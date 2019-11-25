[Update: Codes arriving today] Google starts shipping Stadia Premiere Edition

Last Tuesday, the first group of customers got to experience the launch of Google Stadia, as Founders Editions pre-orderers received their invite codes. The next phase is just around the corner, as the Google Store has begun shipping Stadia Premiere Edition bundles to those who purchased.

Google Stadia got off to a bit of a rough start last week, with early reviewers having wildly inconsistent experiences and Stadia Founders having issues receiving their invite codes. Despite that, based on our early impressions, we believe Google Stadia’s initial offerings lay a solid foundation for what will likely be a strong offering next year.

One of the key problems that Stadia has in its current infancy is a lack of players, a problem that Google is tackling in stages. The next batch of Stadia players will be getting onto the service soon, as multiple members of the Stadia subreddit are reporting that their Premiere Edition bundles have shipped, including those purchased as recently as yesterday.

Late last week, Google laid out the plans for Stadia Premiere pre-orders to ship this week, but they did not specify when those purchasers should expect to receive their invite codes. Following the pattern of the Founders Edition launch, it’s possible that Premiere Edition invite codes may not start going out until tomorrow.

Update 9:40am: The Google Stadia team announced on Reddit that invite codes will be arriving in Premiere Edition purchasers inboxes today, sometime after their order has shipped.

A batch of both codes and hardware are confirmed to be shipping out today for Premiere Edition players.

Unlike the Founders Edition, the Stadia Premiere Edition is still available for purchase on the Google Store, as it’s the only way to play Stadia in 2019, short of receiving a Buddy Pass from a Founder. Buddy Passes should begin to arrive next week, to form the third wave of Stadia players.

