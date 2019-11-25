How to update your Google Chrome autofill settings

One of the perks of using Google Chrome on all of your devices is the ability to sync your autofill data such as your address and credit card number between all of your devices. But what if you move or your card’s expiration date changes? You’re in luck because you can quickly update Chrome’s autofill information. Here’s how…

Steps to updating your Google Chrome autofill settings

Enabling/disabling autofill forms Adding/editing/deleting addresses Adding/editing/deleting credit cards

1. Enabling/disabling autofill forms

If you’re following along from Chrome on a laptop or desktop, the steps are near identical, though the UI will look a bit different from the screenshots below, taken on Android.

First, you’ll need to navigate to Chrome’s autofill settings menu. To do this, open Chrome and tap/click on the three-dot menu icon in the top right corner of the interface. From there, select Settings and look for Payment methods and Addresses and more.

From each of these menus, you can choose to enable or disable the option to autofill forms on web pages. To do this, just toggle the item on or off.

After selecting either item, you’ll be brought to a new page and greeted with a similar on/off toggle, as well as all of the autofill data that Chrome has collected over the lifetime of your account. More on that in the next few steps.

2. Adding/editing/deleting addresses

Under Addresses and more, you’ll see a list of every address that has been saved to your Google account for autofill purposes. To add a new address, scroll to the bottom of the list and tap on Add address. From there, you can input your name, street address, phone number, and even email. Tap on Done when complete.

If you want to edit or delete an address, just tap on one of the saved items. You can either replace the text on any of the lines to edit it or select the trash can at the top of the interface to permanently delete the address.

On a computer, all of the different addresses should be shown under the on/off toggle. You can scroll to the top of the list and click on Add if you want to input a new address or tap on the three-dot menu icon next to each item to either edit or remove the address.

3. Adding/editing/deleting credit cards

Head back to the main Settings page and tap on Payment Methods. Just like with addresses, select the Add card button at the bottom of the list.

Here, you will need to input the name on the card, the credit/debit card’s number and expiration date information, and select a billing address from the addresses you entered above. Tap on Done when everything is complete.

To edit a card, just select one from the list and change whatever information. Note that if you initially added the card via something like the Google Play Store or Google Pay, you will have to edit it through a web browser window on your phone. Just tap on the Edit button to be taken to the proper site.

The same thing goes for deleting a card. You can do it straight from that Chrome menu if it was added via the browser or choose the Edit button to be taken to the corresponding site to delete it from your Google Account.

If you had any issues updating or deleting your Chrome autofill settings, let us know in the comments or via Twitter.

