YouTube in the US offers two distinct subscription services with Premium and TV. Members of the latter that have never tried the former offering — or are currently unsubscribed — are now getting a free 3 month trial.

This perk is specifically for “YouTube TV members who have never tried YouTube Premium.” It provides ad-free playback of every video on YouTube.com, and the ability to download content for offline viewing on Android and iOS.

Normally $11.99 per month, it includes YouTube Music Premium ($9.99), which applies all those benefits to songs and albums. Another benefit is some exclusive YouTube Originals content and immediate access to shows.

Like other similar offers, today’s YouTube TV Premium trial unfortunately does not apply to existing Premium members. It would have been a nice perk to not pay for YouTube Premium over that 90 day period.

The key caveat to this YouTube TV Premium trial is that you must be a new subscriber to Premium. If you had free access before — either the standard free access or after buying a phone, you’ll only receive a month’s worth of service with today’s code. Full details are being sent to eligible YouTube TV members that are not currently subscribed to Premium.

