YouTube TV is a great cable alternative, but like any streaming service it can run into issues. Google has confirmed today that it is investigating a strange buffering issue that’s affecting some Spectrum customers trying to watch YouTube TV.

In a Reddit thread, Google has issued a statement confirming a nasty buffering issue that’s been plaguing some users.

A YouTube TV engineer says that the buffering problem started on November 22 and seems to be mainly affecting Spectrum users. Specifically, it seems to be affecting those who are non-Charter customers (i.e., former Time Warner Cable). Interestingly, the issue is only affecting TV devices such as Rokus, Android TVs, and similar devices. Mobile playback isn’t affected.

Apparently, Google has yet to find a concrete issue that’s causing the buffering or drops in quality, but there are some leads they are investigating. Hopefully, things will be patched up soon.

It started on Friday the 22, and seems scoped specifically to our web & living room playbacks on Spectrum/Charter cable customers only. It seems to only affect TCP traffic, not QUIC (hence why mobile playbacks are okay). We’re continuing to investigate, and have a couple of leads — but nothing concrete yet.

