The Google Store is a great place to buy the company’s products, but often you’ll find better deals from other retailers. Now, the Google Store is improving its price match policy to include some online retailers.

Nomad case for Pixel 3

Available now, Google Support can adjust prices on the Google Store to match other online retailers. Spotted by Android Police, the update to the price match policy now covers Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart as well. For the time being, other online retailers are not included in the policy.

This price match option isn’t available at the time of checkout, though. Google explains on a support page that users can purchase a product and then contact Google support via a chat or phone call to have the price adjusted.

This price adjustment must take place during the “buyer’s remorse” period which lasts for 15 days after the product has been delivered or 30 days for a Nest Thermostat. If another retailer drops the price of exactly the same model during that time, Google will match the price by giving a partial refund. Customers, though, are responsible for providing links to those price changes as screenshots aren’t acceptable. Only 2 price matches per customer per model are allowed as well.

For smartphones specifically, there are a few more qualifications as well. Essentially, you have to match an unlocked model that isn’t using any carrier or activation deals to lower the price. Google explains:

Excludes: Contract mobile phones or financing deals; special daily or hourly deals; pre-order or trade-in offers; wholesale or educational pricing; mail-in, coupon, or gift card offers; pricing errors; product bundles or free items; bundled services or support; clearance, open box, refurbished, or pre-owned items; products shipped or sold by third-party sellers on competitor’s website.

This ought to be handy for Black Friday!

More on Google:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: