All the Google Store Black Friday 2019 deals are now live. Kicking off Thursday, November 28th, highlights include $200 off the Pixel 4 and a bundle that packs Stadia Premiere Edition with Nest Wifi.

Update 11/24: As revealed earlier this month, the unlocked (and Google Fi) Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is discounted $200. Until Cyber Monday on December 2nd, the 64 GB Pixel 4 is $599 and the 128 GB model is $699, while the Pixel 4 XL starts at $699 and goes to $799. All storage and color configurations — except the Oh So Orange Pixel 4 XL — are currently available.

Meanwhile, Google has discounted the Pixel 3 XL an additional $50 to $549 (64GB) and $649 (128GB). Only Not Pink remains with the smaller phone and all other 2018 models unavailable.

Also kicking off Sunday is a $350 discount on all Pixel Slate models. The Core m3/8GB/64GB is $449, i5/8GB/128GB is $649, and i7/16GB/256GB is $1,249. To further move sales, Google is throwing in a free Pixelbook Pen ($99) and Pixel Slate Keyboard ($199) or Brydge G-Type Keyboard ($159.99) for a max savings of $648.

The Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL see a $100 discount to $299 and $379, respectively. One interesting deal is a bundle that includes Stadia Premiere Edition and Nest Wifi, specifically the three-pack that features a router and two points. This $349 connectivity solution, along with the $129 Stadia Controller and Chromecast Ultra, will be $398 instead of $478. Google and Nest Wifi has a special option to prioritize Stadia connectivity, and that synergy is clearly on display.

Phone-related sales on Cyber Monday, while discounted smart home pricing lasts until December 4, 2019 at 11:59PM PT. Other Google Store Black Friday 2019 are below:

Save up to $648 on Pixel Slate and select accessories: From $449

Save $10 on Chromecast $35 —> $25

Individual (US only) and bundled Titan Security Keys discounted by 15%

The deals above are for the United States. Google Store Black Friday 2019 discounts are also listed in other local sites.

