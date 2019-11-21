This year’s pre-order promotion for ordering the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL before launch from the Google Store was a $100 credit. That amount has quietly been applied this evening and is available for use ahead of Black Friday.

That straightforward promo effectively reduced the Pixel 4’s starting price to $699 and was available until October 26th. Google positioned it as a way to purchase accessories for your phone, especially given the lack of included USB-C headphones or adapter.

Coincidentally, Made by Google just posted a Pixel 4 Cases ad yesterday. Delivery of the credit was promised within 6-8 weeks after the deal’s end, so the company is early by about two weeks.

Oddly, Google has yet to communicate the credit’s arrival this evening to customers. You can manually check by visiting the Google Store account page or the “Payment” tab in Google Pay on Android. There are no steps for recipients to redeem. The promotional balance expires on 01/31/20, so it’s unlikely the new Pixel Buds — arriving this spring — can be purchased with the credit.

The Pixel 4 pre-order credit follows Google yesterday delivering the Cash Back from being a higher-tier Google One subscriber. Meanwhile, like last year, early adopters will likely be peeved about the deeper $200 Black Friday and Cyber Monday discount that starts November 24th.

Lol I got the cash back from my Pixel 4 before the $100 credit pic.twitter.com/k3ivrYooxe — Ben Schoon (@NexusBen) November 21, 2019

More about Pixel 4:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: