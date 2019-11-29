Google last month announced its first Stadia games studio in Montréal. Tasked with building exclusive content for the cloud streaming platform, new hires to Stadia Games and Entertainment include a handful of top executives from Ubisoft that previously worked on the Assassin’s Creed franchise.

The entire group is led by Jade Raymond, who had a long career at Ubisoft that included work on Assassin’s Creed I, II, and Bloodlines, as well as Watch Dogs. In announcing “Google’s very first original games studio” in October, she made a call for developers to join the Montréal team.

Google confirmed Sébastien Puel in a Q&A post today with the General Manager of the first Stadia studio. At Ubisoft, he was Executive Producer of for Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Revelations, III, IV: Black Flag, and Unity.

Puel revealed that the Stadia team has received “thousands of applications for a limited number of job openings,” and that they’ve interviewed hundreds. There is also interest from Googlers internally to join the team. Like in previous interviews, Google notes a very long-term vision, particularly in regards to success:

Our ambition is to build games that will continue to evolve and that people will keep playing in 10, 15, 20 years to come! This is the kind of success we strive for.

Meanwhile, VGC on Wednesday also reported about the hire of François Pelland as Head of Production Operations for Stadia. He worked on Assassin’s Creed III and Syndicate, as well as being project lead on Uplay+, Ubisoft’s upcoming subscription service that will launch for Stadia next year.

Another October hire was Mathieu Leduc as an Art Director. At Ubisoft, he had the same position working on Assassin’s Creed I and II, as well as Watch Dogs.

