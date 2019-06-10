Google Stadia has a fairly solid launch lineup of big titles, but that’s going to get a big upgrade in 2020. During its E3 press conference, Ubisoft confirmed that its Uplay+ subscription service will be coming to Stadia in 2020, bringing over 100 games with it.

Uplay+ is launching for PC users in September of this year. The $14.99 per month subscription delivers unlimited access to 100+ games from classics like Prince of Persia and Splinter Cell to brand new titles such as Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Watch Dogs: Legion. On top of the games themselves, the subscription also gives access to all add-on content for each game.

The service will be arriving on Google Stadia sometime in 2020, presumably to give Ubisoft a bit more time to make the rest of these titles compatible with Stadia. Some of the publisher’s E3 announcements, such as Watch Dogs: Legion have already been confirmed for Stadia, but there are plenty of previous titles not yet confirmed. Google says that it will confirm more details about how Ubisoft Uplay+ can be used with Stadia closer to the launch.

Uplay+ is coming to Stadia! We'll share more details closer to the launch of the Uplay+ subscription on Stadia in 2020. #UbiE3 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 10, 2019

This news also comes barely a day after Google’s Phil Harrison confirmed that publishers could have their own subscriptions on top of Stadia. Hopefully, we’ll get more details on this integration in the coming months.

