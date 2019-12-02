This month’s security patch for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will be uncharacteristically delayed until next week. However, Google has gone ahead and detailed the December Pixel 4 update today, including the slew of fixes it will include.

This month’s Pixel Update Bulletin lists nine “Functional patches” in total, and follows patches for the Smooth Display and camera in November.

For the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Google cites an audio “fix for static noise in Spotify,” as well as “background audio static in third-party camera apps.” Display flickering in “various use cases” has also been addressed, while there’s improved “haptic vibration intensity in certain cases.”

There’s also a “fix for misaligned device orientation in certain cases” and dark mode bootloader, while the last specific solution for the 2019 flagships is a “fix for pairing issues with Garmin devices.”

Another Bluetooth fix for the Pixel 3/XL, 3a/XL, and 4/XL is to address “lost Bluetooth pairing information.” Lastly, Google notes a “fix for Pixel Wallet display in power menu.” This could be related to a feature that we spotted during the Android Q Beta, and we’ve reached out to Google for more information.

Google also cites “hundreds of various fixes and improvements across many areas including performance, stability, camera, display and face unlock.”

The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will start receiving the update next week, and Google has laid out what carriers each of the three builds will correspond to:

T-Mobile, Fi, EMEIA: QQ1B.191205.011

Japan & Taiwan: QQ1C.191205.016.A1

All other carriers: QQ1B.191205.012.A1

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: