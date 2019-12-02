The 25th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) kicked off today with 70 CEOs and labor unions releasing a joint statement calling for the United States to remain in the Paris Agreement, including Google and other tech leaders.

Sundar Pichai signed Google’s support for the Paris Agreement. Other tech participants of the group United For The Paris Agreement include Apple, Microsoft, and Tesla:

We the undersigned are a group of CEOs who employ more than 2 million people in the United States and union leaders who represent 12.5 million workers. Together, we know that driving progress on addressing climate change is what’s best for the economic health, jobs, and competitiveness of our companies and our country.

Senior Vice President and CFO Ruth Porat also reiterated Google’s support for the international agreement to keep a “global temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

The company took today to highlight efforts in recent years towards renewable energy markets, building responsible supply chains, and sustainability. Its most recent one involves a $150 million investment into renewable energy projects for Made by Google products. Additionally, all hardware shipments to and from customers are carbon neutral.

