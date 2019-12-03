YouTube Rewind is an annual way to highlight some of the platform’s biggest creators and trends, but sometimes it doesn’t go all that well. For its 2019 Rewind, YouTube says it’s taking a completely different direction compared to the year before in a brief teaser.
To emphasize that YouTube Rewind 2019 will be different, YouTube posted a teaser on its Twitter. The tweet only says that “Rewind is coming,” but it then attaches a meme to drive home the point.
YouTube makes their point clear with this teaser, but this isn’t really a super encouraging example of the platform being in touch. While hilarious, this meme format is super outdated at this point.
That’s… probably not a good sign.
