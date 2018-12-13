[Update: 10 million dislikes] YouTube Rewind 2018 beat ‘Baby’ as the most disliked video of all time

YouTube Rewind is a yearly recap of the biggest names and videos on the platform each year, but for 2018 there has been a lot of controversy surrounding it. Users have overwhelmingly spoken out that YouTube Rewind 2018 is the worst one yet, and it’s on its way to being the most disliked video ever.

The best gifts for Android users

Update 12/13: As of today, YouTube Rewind 2018 is officially the most disliked video in the history of the platform, carrying a whopping 10 million dislikes. It’s taken just 7 days for the video to rack up that total, well beating the full year it took for “Baby” to reach the title of most disliked.

Some YouTube users such as Marques Brownlee and Phillip DeFranco have both taken to videos to talk about just why people hate it so much. In both videos, disconnect from the viewers is cited with Brownlee talking about how YouTube uses Rewind as an advertising opportunity more than a celebration of the community.

Uploaded just 4 days ago at this point, YouTube Rewind 2018 has amassed just over 95 million views. In that time, it has picked up roughly 2 million likes, but a whopping 7.1 million dislikes. That’s a ratio no creator wants to have, but what’s especially notable here is the number itself.

The most disliked video of all-time, for good reason, if you ask me, is the 8-year-old music video for Justin Bieber’s “Baby.” That video has over 9.7 million dislikes. Of course, that record has been built over several years, and YouTube Rewind 2018 is well on its way to matching if not beating it within just 4 days.

Why is YouTube Rewind 2018 hated so much? Plenty of users note a disconnect from normal viewers being a primary reason. Others mention a lack of personalities from YouTube as we’ve seen in past years. Others complain about an excess of Fortnite references and there are plenty of people complaining about a lack of PewDiePie.

Whatever the reason is, it’s very clear this is the most hated YouTube Rewind to date. If things keep going at their current rate, it’ll be the most hated video of all time. If you want to contribute towards that, head over to YouTube to add your dislike.

More on YouTube:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: