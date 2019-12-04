Every year at CES, companies unveil their latest smart home products and gadgets, taking common household items and connecting them to the Google Assistant. Ahead of CES 2020, the Google Assistant’s developer pages have been updated to include a wide variety of new smart home devices, furniture, and appliances for the bedroom, kitchen, and beyond.

Starting off in the bedroom, the Google Assistant is now capable of working with smart home versions of beds, drawers, and closets. If you’re wondering what a smart closet is, we’re not too sure, either. From the description, the primary action you’ll be able to take is to open and close it, which sounds more like a smart door than a smart closet, but what do I know? As for the smart bed, you’ll be able to use the Google Assistant to switch through modes or apply a particular scene.

Moving into the kitchen, the Google Assistant is now prepared to work with a wide variety of new appliances to help keep you, your family, and your furry friends fed. Some of these options make more sense than others, as we’re not entirely sure of the usefulness of a Google Assistant stand mixer.

Blender

Cooktop

Dehydrator

Fryer

Grill

Multicooker

Pet Feeder

Pressure Cooker

Sous vide

Stand Mixer

Yogurt Maker

The latest batch of Google Assistant capable smart home products also includes smart lawn mowers, which the Assistant can start, stop, locate, and dock, and smart radiators that can be turned on or off or cycled through various modes.

As the necessary support for these devices is only just now arriving in the Google Assistant’s repertoire for developers to use, we likely won’t see any of these products launch too terribly soon. That unfortunately means our dreams of asking the Assistant to start up a nice sous vide steak will have to wait a bit longer.

