One of Google Assistant’s best use cases is in the kitchen and a big part of that is recipes. Now, Google is quietly allowing users to limit the recipes Google Assistant will recommend based on their dietary restrictions.

Spotted by Android Police, a new section is showing up in the Google Assistant settings. This new “Food & Drink” section allows you to select which dietary restrictions you’d like Google to take into account when recommending recipes with Assistant.

So far, this section is a bit limited. Only Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Vegetarian are available as options to filter out recipes. More than likely, this is something that Google can expand over time with other options – lactose/dairy-free immediately comes to mind.

Once selected, the restrictions will be taken into account whenever you look up recipes using a Smart Display such as Google’s Nest Hub/Max, Lenovo’s Smart Display lineup, and others.

This new setting should be live for all users at this point. If it’s not, try closing out the Google app and opening it back up. You’ll find the “Food & Drink” section in the “You” tab.

