While we await the full Android 10 update for the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ globally, the newly released Galaxy Note 10+ 5G is set to ship with Android 10 out of the box from T-Mobile.
If you were unaware, T-Mobile has just turned on its 600MHz 5G network with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G and OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren edition being the first 5G-capable devices on sale.
The OnePlus 7T Pro already ships with Android 10 but the bigger news is that the Note 10+ 5G will come with the OneUI 2.0-based version of the mobile OS. According to the latest roadmap, the Note 10 is expected to receive the full update in January — unless you pick up this 5G version.
T-Mobile’s Director of Creative and Social Media Des Smith confirmed over on Twitter that the Note 10+ 5G comes with Android 10 out of the box after questioned by a fan over details on the smartphone listing. Smith even shared a screenshot of his own device proving that this was not a T-Mobile web listing error and that the device will come with Android 10 on release.
I CAN CONFIRM ✅ #Note10Plus5G DOES HAVE #Android 10 OOTB! pic.twitter.com/3Nv4HH03w0
— Des (@askdes) December 3, 2019
This is fantastic news if you were looking at picking up the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G but a little disappointing that we’re not seeing the update roll out a little earlier for those with the standard ‘4G’ version.
You’ll have to wait a few more weeks to get a taste of OneUI 2.0. However, Android 9 isn’t all that bad especially considering the sheer number of tweaks that Samsung adds to OneUI.
More on Samsung:
- Galaxy S10’s Android 10 update rolls out to several more markets
- Samsung’s next foldable phone will reportedly cost under $1,000
- Samsung Android 10 roadmap hints at January 2020 release for Note 10 and S10
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: