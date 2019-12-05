Over the past several weeks, gapless playback rolled out to some YouTube Music subscribers. The capability is now officially available for all Premium users on the Android app and web client.

Gapless playback means that your next song will start immediately after the current track ends. This results in a continuous listening experience, and is important for properly enjoying some albums, like the work of Pink Floyd.

This feature currently requires a paid YouTube Music Premium ($9.99/month) or YouTube Premium ($11.99) subscription, and is not available on the ad-supported free tier. It’s only available on Android and the web right now, but iOS support is “coming soon.”

YouTube Music gapless playback should be rolled out for those two platforms today, and we’ve confirmed on our devices.

This joins other capabilities like the audio quality setting that has Low, Normal, High, and Always High preferences for both Wi-Fi and mobile network. The app also has an equalizer on Android. In recent weeks, YouTube Music has made a number of small tweaks, but still lacks Play Music’s cloud locker or importing of old playlists.

