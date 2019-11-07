New YouTube Music playlists celebrate ‘Songs of the decade’

One way YouTube Music attempts to differentiate itself is through a slew of algorithmic and curated playlists. The latest are various “Songs of the decade” collections that come ahead of the 2010s ending.

Published this week, these “Songs of the decade” from YouTube Music incorporate ’10s Hits + Critic Faves. The nine playlists range from 63 to 150 songs and each feature cover art that’s representative of the genre.

Like all other YouTube Music playlists, these Songs of the Decade can be saved to your library and downloaded for offline playback on Android or iOS. You can click the links above to view any of them directly, while Google is also advertising the collections via a carousel in the Home tab/feed.

