New YouTube Music playlists celebrate ‘Songs of the decade’

One way YouTube Music attempts to differentiate itself is through a slew of algorithmic and curated playlists. The latest are various “Songs of the decade” collections that come ahead of the 2010s ending.
Published this week, these “Songs of the decade” from YouTube Music incorporate ’10s Hits + Critic Faves. The nine playlists range from 63 to 150 songs and each feature cover art that’s representative of the genre.
- ’10s Hits: Relive some of the biggest tracks of the 2010s.
- ’10s EDM: From warehouses to Vegas clubs, the 2010s saw dance music reenter the mainstream. Chart EDM’s rise with some of the biggest tracks of the decade.
- ’10s Jazz & Beyond: From hard bop to hip hop, take a journey through the best modern jazz of the 2010s.
- ’10s Electronic: Relive some of the biggest electronic songs of the 2010s.
- ’10s R&B: Listen to the biggest R&B tracks of the 2010s.
- ‘10s Adult Alternative: Listen to the biggest Adult Alternative tracks of the 2010s.
- ’10s Dance: Relive some of the biggest club dance tracks of the 2010s.
- ’10s Hip Hop: Relive the biggest hip hop hits from the 2010s.
- ’10s Rock: Relive some of the biggest rock songs of the 2010s.
Like all other YouTube Music playlists, these Songs of the Decade can be saved to your library and downloaded for offline playback on Android or iOS. You can click the links above to view any of them directly, while Google is also advertising the collections via a carousel in the Home tab/feed.
