The immensely popular instant messenger WhatsApp has now gained Any.do integration — giving you the ability to create tasks, get reminders, and more, all from within the app.

Any.do announced the partnership in a blog post and detailed just how the integration will work within WhatsApp (via Android Police). From today, you’ll be able to use the Any.do bot to send reminders like “pack my charger” or “renew my car insurance” all from within WhatsApp.

You’ll actually be able to forward these reminders to your contacts, which means you probably have no excuse for not picking up the groceries. Once you’ve written or forwarded a list item, you will be asked if you’d like to be reminded of when a task is due.

Any reminders or tasks you add are automatically synced between WhatsApp and Any.do, so there’s no concerns over losing track of your important checklists and more — which is great for forgetful people out there.

How to enable reminders in WhatsApp from the Any.do app

Make sure you have an Any.do Premium account. Go to Settings -> Integrations -> WhatsApp. Add your phone number and tap send. Enter the 6-digit code you received via text and tap confirm. Turn your reminders on and start messaging to create tasks!

The only downside to this integration is that you will need a premium Any.do account to integrate your account with WhatsApp messenger. To link, you’ll have to head to whatsapp.any.do or head to Any.do’s settings > integrations > WhatsApp and link directly.

