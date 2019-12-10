The Android 10 update is now rolling out for the Nokia 7.1

The Android 10 update is now rolling out for HMD Global’s superb budget package, the Nokia 7.1.

Right off the back of the Nokia PureView 9 receiving the OTA update over the past few days, the slightly more affordable device is getting a taste of the latest update. The update was confirmed over on Twitter by HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas.

A fantastic package for the price, at the time the Nokia 7.1 was probably the budget phone to pick up — but has now been superseded by a few including the Nokia 7.2 and Pixel 3a for that ‘bang for your buck’ factor.

Being part of the Android One program, the update is as close to the Pixel-version of Android 10 as it possibly can be. You get a ton of OS improvements and enhancements including Smart Reply, gesture navigation, the in-built system-wide dark theme, enhanced privacy and location controls, and family link options.

Considering the Nokia 9 PureView update measured in at around 800MB, we’d anticipate a similar-sized update when you’re bringing Android 10 to the Nokia 7.1. It also adds the unique Sound Amplifier feature that boosts, filters and fine-tunes audio when listening via headphones.

You should see the OTA update on your Nokia 7.1 over the coming days, so it may be worthwhile heading to your device Settings > System updates and checking if the update is available and waiting for you to download and install. The Nokia Twitter account also dropped major hints that the Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update is close, with the brand new device launched with Android Pie.

