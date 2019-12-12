Samsung has apparently sold 1 million Galaxy Folds so far

- Dec. 12th 2019 12:00 pm PT

Foldable phones are still in their infancy right now, but the Galaxy Fold proved the concept could be sold to more people. Apparently, Samsung saw success with Galaxy Fold sales in 2019 with 1 million devices sold so far.

Samsung Electronic’s President Young Sohn revealed at TechCrunch Disrupt this week how well the Galaxy Fold has been selling. Apparently, the company has managed to sell a whopping 1 million units of the Fold so far. That’s up from a 500,000 estimate in October too.

…I think that the point is, we’re selling [a] million of these products. There’s a million people that want to use this product at $2,000.

Considering the expensive $2,000 price tag and all of the issues Samsung faced when the device first launched earlier this year, that’s an astounding figure.

Samsung also has lofty goals for foldable sales beyond the Galaxy Fold. For 2020, Samsung is aiming to sell 6 million foldable smartphones through the year according to previous reports. Presumably, much of that will rest on its clamshell foldable which is rumored to arrive alongside the Galaxy S11. That device may also come at a much lower price point of under $1,000.

