Thursday’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy S10+, markdowns on SanDisk storage, and a new AmazonBasics tech sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ on sale from $470

Today only, Woot offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S10+ Android Smartphone from $470. As a comparison, it sells for $1,000 or more in new condition and today’s deal is $80 less than our previous mention. Notable features include a 6.4-inch display, Samsung’s PowerShare wireless Qi charging technology, and “all-day” battery life. We praised it in our hands-on review, noting that is a “truly excellent smartphone.” Includes a 90-day warranty.

Just $20 scores SanDisk’s speedy 128GB microSDXC Card

Best Buy is offering the SanDisk Extreme PLUS 128GB microSDXC Card for $20. That’s up to $22 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H, beats Amazon’s offer on the slower SanDisk offering by 20%, and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. When it comes to compact storage, microSD cards seem to have won that battle, having secured support on Nintendo Switch, Raspberry Pi, and many smartphones. With a 128GB capacity, this affordable card provides an ample amount of storage for a wide variety of use cases. This specific card sports class 30 speeds, yielding up to 160MB/s performance.

AmazonBasics tech sale starts at $5

Amazon is back with its annual last-minute AmazonBasics tech sale, including new all-time lows on budget-friendly accessories that are great for stocking stuffers. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. While there are a number of gifts for techies, it’s also a great time to take advantage of discounted pricing and grab new charging gear, Mac accessories, and more for yourself starting at $5.

