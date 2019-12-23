Monday’s best deals include Google Nest Hub plus two Nest Minis for $79. Plus markdowns on Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 and Anker’s Christmas sale. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub is paired with two Nest Minis

Target offers Google’s Nest Hub bundled with two Nest Minis for $79. Free shipping is available for all. You’ll see the two Nest Mini speakers added to your cart at checkout. There’s nearly $150 worth of value here, as the smaller speakers typically go for $35 each. Nest Hub has held steady at $79 throughout the holidays. You’ll receive everything you need to jumpstart your smart home setup this year, thanks to Nest’s latest bundle. Included is the display itself, which delivers access to Google Assistant, weather, news, videos, and more. Plus the two Nest Minis are great for expanding your setup around the house.

Score Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 at Black Friday pricing

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note10 256 GB Android Smartphone for $750. Normally selling for $950, today’s offer saves you $200 and matches our previous Black Friday mention for the Amazon low. Samsung’s Galaxy Note10 sports a bezel-less 6.3-inch Infinity display that packs a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. You’ll also be able to enjoy “all-day” battery life alongside three rear-facing cameras, 8 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of built-in storage. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Anker’s Christmas Week Sale starts at $12

Anker’s Amazon storefront is filled with a selection of deals for Christmas week, discounting popular smartphone accessories and much more. Our top pick is the Powerhouse 200 Portable Generator for $200. It typically sells for for $300 and today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked in 2019. We loved it in our hands-on review, noting that it’s a powerhouse for camping, charging drones, and other activities. Ships with a 57,600 mAh internal battery and designated USB-C and A ports, plus DC and AC connectivity. Ideal if you need to power up drones, your MacBook, and more while on the go. More deals can be found from Anker’s Christmas sale right here.

