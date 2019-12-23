YouTube’s Android app is about to be the testing grounds for a handy new feature for creators. Soon, YouTube will add a “featured in this video” section to videos that involved any collaborators instead of having creators push that information into a cluttered description.

As part of a continuously updated thread, Google revealed a new change for YouTube on Android that will be rolling out soon to users. The new “featured in this video grid” will make it easier for viewers to find and subscribe to channels seen in a video they’ve already watched.

Apparently, this new feature will work automatically without the video’s creator being involved. YouTube says it will use a “range of signals” to add creators to the section with links and the option to subscribe there and then as well.

Testing ‘featured in this video’ section on Android: To make it easier to discover new creators and subscribe to their channels, we’re testing out a “featured in this video” section right below the video you’re watching — it will highlight creators who are featured in the video (based on a range of signals about the video) and include links to the featured creator’s channel with the option to subscribe. We’re starting this experiment with a diverse group of top searched creators across various categories on YouTube, and only a small percentage of viewers using the YouTube Android app will see the feature while we gather feedback.

YouTube says only a “small percentage” of YouTube users will see this new “featured in this video” grid while the platform gathers feedback. Hopefully things go well, as this could be a very useful tool for creators who regularly work with friends to create new content.

It could also clean up the description section of videos. Android Police, for example, highlighted a video with dozens of creators listed out. Unfortunately, at the moment, we don’t know what the feature looks like. If you happen to see it, send us an email with a screenshot!

