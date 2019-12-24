Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 5G confirmed, will be one of the first 5G tablets

- Dec. 24th 2019 7:59 am PT

Samsung is one of the companies currently leading the charge with 5G connectivity in its smartphones. And now, it looks like that will be extending to tablets. A Galaxy Tab S6 5G has been spotted on the company’s own website.

A landing page from Samsung in Korea (via SamMobile) explicitly shows a “Galaxy Tab S6 5G” alongside a few other Samsung tablets. The product is only listed as “coming soon” on the page, but there’s no indication as to where it will be available, how much it will cost, or when we’ll be able to get our hands on it.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is already one of the best Android tablets currently available, and the Snapdragon 855 found under the hood makes it very much possible to bring 5G to the device using Qualcomm modems. Presumably, the device will launch firstly in Korea and perhaps expand to other regions over time. The device will apparently carry the model number “SM-T866.”

samsung galaxy tab s6 5g promotion

There were hints of a 5G version of Samsung’s flagship tablet earlier this year. Even a few months after that, though, the Tab S6 will still end up being the first 5G tablet in the world, beating out the likes of Huawei and other competitors.

