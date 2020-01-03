Samsung sold almost 7 million Galaxy 5G phones in 2019

With the 5G rollout steadily picking up pace, Samsung has announced that it sold almost 7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones in 2019 alone.

Despite the fact that global 5G infrastructure is still in its relative infancy, the firm claims over 50% of worldwide 5G-enabled smartphone sales. 5G devices still only account for 1% of total smartphone sales, although with the release of the 5G-capable Snapdragon 865 and mid-range Snapdragon 765 chipsets, we’ll likely see that market share increase over the coming 12 months.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that in 2019 it shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones globally, giving consumers the ability to experience next-generation speed and performance. As of November 2019, Samsung accounted for 53.9% of the global 5G smartphone market and led the industry in offering consumers five Galaxy 5G devices globally, including the Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G and Note10+ 5G, as well as the recently launched Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy Fold 5G.

Samsung currently offers just five Galaxy 5G devices and confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S6 5G will join the ranks in Q1 2020 — making it the first 5G-enabled tablet available anywhere. It will initially be available in South Korea, but we expect that it will come to global markets throughout 2020.

The upcoming Galaxy S11/S20 is expected to launch with 5G connectivity at some point in Q1 2020, which will likely bolster Samsung’s lead in this 5G space. However, with mid-range chips set to hit devices in the coming months, that picture could still change.

It would be interesting to see just how many of these Galaxy phones are connected to working 5G network infrastructure. Our best guess would be that it is far less than the number of devices sold globally. If you have a 5G-capable device, let us know down in the comment section below how you are getting on.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: