Samsung’s flip phone foldable looks to have leaked [Gallery]

- Dec. 18th 2019 11:15 pm PT

Back in September, Samsung’s next foldable device was rumored to have a flip phone form factor and arrive in 2020. At its developer conference a month later, the company previewed a user interface. The first images of this device have now possibly leaked.

The pictures were aggregated by notoriously reliable Samsung leaker Ice universe. Citing Chinese social media (@ 王 奔 宏), the Twitter account refers to it as the “next-generation Galaxy Fold phone.”

We first see a leaked picture of Samsung’s flip foldable closed shut. The rectangular shape is just slightly taller than a square with dual-camera array and flash in the bottom-right corner. Next to it is a tiny screen that notes the time, date, battery percentage, and red dot that could signify available notifications.

The right side of the top half features what looks to be a volume rocker, and underneath a power button. At the top, we can see the hinge mechanism.

The next shot shows the device open slightly and focusses on the rear bottom half where there’s an opening that is likely for USB-C. It is flanked by speaker grills. In the third image leak, we see the internal display of Samsung’s flip phone foldable. You can just make out the hinge that appears to leverage the same end caps as the current Galaxy Fold.

And finally, we see hamburger-style — versus the Galaxy Fold’s hotdog — screen open. The display, which is reportedly 6.7-inches and originally dubbed a “compact square” by Bloomberg, features rounded corners and black bezels all around. Samsung is using a centered hole punch for the front-facing camera. This shot shows the standard homescreen and icon arrangement.

