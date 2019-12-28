Just before the year ends, the first potential images of Google’s Pixel 4a have arrived! Courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, these CAD-based renders give us a good look at what to expect from Google’s second budget device…

As per usual with leaks of this nature, it’s important to take things with a grain of salt. There’s always a chance details can be lost in translation or changed before launch. That said, there’s a fairly decent track record available from @OnLeaks.

Like we expected based on last year’s design, the Pixel 4a is very close to the design of the standard Google Pixel 4. There’s a rectangular camera housing on the top left corner but, in this case, it only shows a single camera sensor as opposed to the 4’s dual-sensors. This is something we expected to happen given the budget nature of the device.

On top of that, the device also includes a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the same USB-C port and bottom-facing speakers.

The display is perhaps the biggest change here. Unlike the Pixel 3a, it has very slim bezels all around and utilizes a punch-hole for the front-facing camera sensor. Apparently, the display on the smaller model will be somewhere between 5.7 and 5.8-inches, only a slight increase. The Google Pixel 4a apparently measures in at 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm.

Notably, this isn’t the first leak of the Pixel 4a. In a recent episode of Alphabet Scoop, we went over some Pixel 4a details including a slightly higher price tag at least for the XL model. Our sources also mentioned it will arrive around the same time of year, which we assume means another Google I/O launch.

