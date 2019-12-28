Alleged Google Pixel 4a leak shows punch-hole display, headphone jack, single camera

- Dec. 28th 2019 7:34 am PT

Feature
0
You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Just before the year ends, the first potential images of Google’s Pixel 4a have arrived! Courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, these CAD-based renders give us a good look at what to expect from Google’s second budget device…

Nomad case for Pixel 3

As per usual with leaks of this nature, it’s important to take things with a grain of salt. There’s always a chance details can be lost in translation or changed before launch. That said, there’s a fairly decent track record available from @OnLeaks.

Like we expected based on last year’s design, the Pixel 4a is very close to the design of the standard Google Pixel 4. There’s a rectangular camera housing on the top left corner but, in this case, it only shows a single camera sensor as opposed to the 4’s dual-sensors. This is something we expected to happen given the budget nature of the device.

On top of that, the device also includes a rear fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and the same USB-C port and bottom-facing speakers.

The display is perhaps the biggest change here. Unlike the Pixel 3a, it has very slim bezels all around and utilizes a punch-hole for the front-facing camera sensor. Apparently, the display on the smaller model will be somewhere between 5.7 and 5.8-inches, only a slight increase. The Google Pixel 4a apparently measures in at 144.2 x 69.5 x 8.2mm.

Notably, this isn’t the first leak of the Pixel 4a. In a recent episode of Alphabet Scoop, we went over some Pixel 4a details including a slightly higher price tag at least for the XL model. Our sources also mentioned it will arrive around the same time of year, which we assume means another Google I/O launch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Google Pixel 4a

Google Pixel 4a

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch
Best Android Smartwatches

Best Android Smartwatches