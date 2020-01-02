Coral is Google’s platform for building IoT hardware that features on-device AI. Incorporating software tools and pre-compiled models, Google today announced new hardware ahead of CES 2020.

Launched in 2019, the Coral Dev Board, USB Accelerator, and PCIe Accelerators are now available in 36 countries. Google notes a “diverse range of applications already built on Coral across a broad set of industries that range from healthcare to agriculture to smart cities.”

On-device AI is ideal for offline or other edge situations where connectivity is limited. Besides speed, it is privacy conscious for keeping data local.

This year’s first new product is the Coral Accelerator Module (pictured above). This multi-chip module includes an Edge TPU ASIC, and exposes both PCIe and USB interfaces. Google notes how it will be “easy to integrate” with custom PCB designs.

We’ve been working closely with Murata to produce the module and you can see a demo at CES 2020 by visiting their booth at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Tech East, Central Plaza, CP-18.

The Accelerator Module will also be part of a new smaller, lower-power, and more affordable alternative to the Coral Dev Board. The aptly named Coral Dev Board Mini features a MediaTek 8167s SoC that makes possible 720P video encoding/decoding and computer vision use cases. Both will be available in the first half of 2020.

The board will be on display during CES 2020 at the MediaTek showcase located in the Venetian, Tech West, Level 3.

The existing Coral System-on-Module is getting 2 GB and 4 GB LPDDR4 RAM configurations, while the SoM is the base of the Asus Tinker Edge T — a “maker friendly single-board computer that features a rich set of I/O interfaces, multiple camera connectors, programmable LEDs, and color-coded GPIO header.”

At CES 2020, Google Coral is also showcasing how the “SoM can be used in smart city, manufacturing, and healthcare applications” with NXP (LVCC, Tech East, Central Plaza, CP-18).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: