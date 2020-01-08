Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break features one of Lenovo’s latest Chromebooks, plus Google Pixel 4 at 50% off, and Sony’s ANC-focused headphones. Head below for all that and more.

Lenovo’s 2.1 GHz USB-C Chromebook

Amazon is offering the Lenovo S330 2.1 GHz/4 GB/64 GB Chromebook for $220. That’s $47 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within a couple bucks of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. Bear in mind that one time before, we saw it go as low as $180 at Rakuten. This highly affordable Chromebook sports 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage, and is ready to run Android apps. If you’ve been wanting to give Chrome OS a whirl, this option is an inexpensive way to give it a shot and keep a backup computer around. Have a look at our video review to learn more.

Google Pixel 4 is up to 50% off at Sprint

Sprint is offering Google Pixel 4 64 GB for $15 per month for 18 months on its Sprint Flex plan. As a comparison, you’d currently pay at least $21 or more at competing services. Pixel 4 retails from $800 unlocked, and with today’s total equating to $270 over 15 months, there are big savings to be had. Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25 hours of battery life, 12 and 16 MP cameras, alongside up to 128 GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Sony ANC-focused WH1000XM3 wireless headphones

Altatac via Rakuten offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones for $240. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $350 at retailers like B&H, and today’s deal is $10 less than our previous mention. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30 hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback, and more. We called them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review.

