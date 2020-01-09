Next to Waymo, Verily is likely Alphabet’s most promising ‘bet’ given the burgeoning technology and healthcare field. The company today announced that it has hired ex-Tesla chief financial officer Deepak Ahuja to take on the same role.

New Verily CFO Deepak Ahuja has a deep automotive background and was at Ford for eight years. In August of 2008, he joined Tesla Motors for a seven-year stint that included the 2010 initial public offering that took the Elon Musk company public. He retired in November 2015, but returned in 2017 for two years.

Verily CEO Andrew Conrad today noted that Ahuja will “provide his extensive strategic and operational expertise to help build the future of our business.”

Our work to contribute to this changing landscape will be greatly served by Deepak’s leadership and experience with driving innovation in legacy industries.

In a statement, the new Verily CFO says the “healthcare industry, much like the transportation industry when I first joined Tesla, is on the cusp of a new wave of transformation.”

Meanwhile, CNBC this morning reported on two other senior additions at Verily to lead software and platforms:

In addition to hiring Ahuja, the company also brought on a new head of software in Scott Burke, former chief technology officer from Helix, a consumer DNA company backed by Illumina, and Vindell Washington, the former National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, as its chief clinical officer for its “platforms” business.

