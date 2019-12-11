BMW is bringing Wireless Android Auto starting next year on select models

- Dec. 11th 2019 8:29 am PT

As Android Auto continues to improve, the platform has been spreading to more brands. Today, BMW has finally announced that it is adding support for Android Auto starting in 2020.

BMW has supported Apple’s CarPlay for quite some time, but the automaker actually charged users for access to the feature. That fee was removed earlier this month and now, Android Auto is incoming.

As The Verge details, BMW will support Android Auto in all vehicles which support iDrive 7.0. This includes 2019 and 2020 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, and 8 Series vehicles. 2019/2020 X3, X5, and X7 SUVs, as well as the 2020 X6, will also support Android Auto.

A spokesperson for BMW says that “Apple CarPlay was our main focus” because “a majority of our customers were using iOS mobile devices.” Customer demand led to today’s announcement, though.

However, there is a caveat to BMW’s Android Auto support. It will only support the Wireless version of the platform which restricts the platform to users with Pixel, Nexus, and select Samsung devices.

