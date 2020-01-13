Like other Google apps, Assistant is not prone to service outages. However, Google Assistant settings are currently down this afternoon and inaccessible across all devices.

Assistant settings can be accessed in a variety of ways, including from the slide-up panel, Google app, and the Google Home companion client. This afternoon, you’re greeted with a “Trouble connecting” pop-up: “Check your connection and try again.”

The latter action attempts to reload, while “Dismiss” brings you back to the previous page. A similar error message appears on iOS.

Google Assistant settings are offline on both mobile platforms. As a result, users cannot manage first-party preferences or third-party smart home devices and services. During this outage, you cannot sign-in to new services or set defaults. This include local phone Assistant options.

This downtime only applies to settings, and not the rest of Google Assistant. Commands for web-based queries and smart home commands are working normally on phones, Smart Displays, and Google Nest devices.

We’re encountering this outage on devices in the US and Europe.

