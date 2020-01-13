Latest Google app beta breaks Assistant on Wear OS

- Jan. 13th 2020 11:41 pm PT

Just before the holidays last month, a Google app beta disabled the new Assistant on Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Another beta bug today breaks Google Assistant on Wear OS.

After updating to the latest Google app beta (currently 10.92.8), Assistant does not launch on Wear OS. Holding down the power button generates a vibration, but does not open the voice search interface. “Hey Google” also fails to launch the “Hi, how can I help?” screen, while opening from the watch face complication is also not effective.

Gone is the ability to send messages or set timers by voice, while Google Search is not accessible. That said, Weather and Reminders are still available despite the Assistant issue.

If Assistant is key to your Wear OS usage, you can uninstall the latest version: Settings > Apps & notifications > App info > System Apps > Google > Remove Upgrades. This will not impact the app on your phone.

A future update or the next stable release should resolve Google Assistant on Wear OS being broken. The Google app beta usually offers a relatively stable experience despite the experimental nature of the channel.

Thanks Jim

