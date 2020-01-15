Online shopping today is incredibly lucrative with various Google products, including a dedicated site, optimized for it. To make it easier to virtually browse, Google Search is bringing together different stores and brands into a new “Product products” card.

To start browsing, just search for clothes or accessories like “running shoes,” “women’s leather belt,” or “wide leg pants.” Google identifies popular products from stores across the web and brings them together in a new section on Search.

You might have to scroll down to reach the new “Popular products” section that shows examples of what you searched for in a grid. Each item notes the price and a glanceable look at which stores have them in stock. There is a top carousel of filters by style, department, and size type.

Google groups together different colors and lists available “Stores” and a “Review snapshot,” as well as a grid of “similar products.”

Popular products in Search is powered by Google indexing and organizing items from “over a million online shops.” This information is updated regularly, with the company noting how “participating retailers appear in this new feature for free.” More information is available here.

Once you know what you want to buy, it can sometimes be hard to uncover all the different stores that carry an item so you can pick exactly what you want. With this new experience, we’ve done the hard work for you by bringing products from many stores together.

More about Google Shopping:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: