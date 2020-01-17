9to5Google Daily 375: Steam is coming to ChromeOS, POCO goes solo and Duo on web doesn’t need a number
Hosts
Links
- Report: Google is working to bring official Steam support for Chromebooks
- Google partners with British ISP to offer free Stadia Premiere
- POCO splits from Xiaomi to become completely independent brand
- You can now use Google Duo on web without a phone number
- Stadia planning 120 games in 2020, shares 3-month features roadmap
Deals
- Xiaomi Mi Band 4 tracks heart rate and more with Wear OS at $33.50 (Reg. $49)
- Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e Android tablet gets first price cut to $350 ($50 off)
Support:
