Since the holidays, there’s been a lull in Stadia news that’s upset some early adopters. Google today kicked off the new year with a features roadmap for the next three months, and revealed that 120 titles are coming in 2020.

Google is “tracking more than 120 games coming to Stadia in 2020.” That likely consists of back catalogs that will be introduced with the launch of publisher subscriptions, including Ubisoft’s Uplay+. A handful of other titles have already been teased.

That upcoming 2020 roadmap more specifically includes “10 games in the first half of this year alone that will be only available on Stadia” as limited-time launch exclusives. Google says that its partners will “share more on those games soon.”

In terms of Q1 2020 (January-March), Stadia will roll out four key features to the platform. All are highly requested and have been previously announced, including “wireless gameplay on the Web through the Stadia Controller,” and “further Assistant functionality when playing on the Web.”

Stadia on Chrome browsers is getting the brunt of new functionality in this three-month roadmap with 4K gaming also coming to desktops. All of these upcoming additions were previously limited to the Chromecast Ultra.

Starting a game will be more seamless by not having to connect a USB cable to your computer, while the lower 1080p gameplay resolution has been critiqued on a platform heavily touting 4K. Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether the Assistant feature set will also grow as part of the expansion.

Phone support is interestingly not included for any of today’s other introductions, but Google is bringing Stadia to more Android devices. An exact list has yet to be specified, but we’ve spotted Stadia testing support beyond the Pixel lineup.

The Stadia team ended today’s 2020 roadmap by promising that “there is a lot more in store for this year.”

