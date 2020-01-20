One of the most interesting design aspects of the Pixelbook Go is actually its “Not Pink” color variant to complement “Just Black.” The bold color choice is now available from the Google Store in “limited quantities.”

As is usual with Made by Google and their premium first-party Chromebooks, top-of-the-line configurations usually launch later than the more affordable, mainstream models. This year, the $1,399 Core i7 with 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and 4K display was not available until mid-December.

Another tiered launch this cycle is the Not Pink Pixelbook Go that’s clearly in the style of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL from 2018. An almost beige color bathes Google’s first mid-range Pixelbook. This includes the cover and top keyboard deck, as well as edges.

A darker shade is used for Google’s ‘G’ logo in the top-left corner, while that same color is applied to the Hush Keys. There is thankfully a black frame surrounding the 13.3-inch 1080p or 4K screen. However, the real pop of color is the underside with its bright pink textured bottom that helps grip.

Not Pink is not available for the Core m3 with 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Buyers must get the Core i5 with 8GB or 16GB of RAM, or the Core i7. Pricing starts at $849, and Google notes in an email to customers that the Not Pink Pixlebook Go is available in “limited quantities.”

However, that warning is not specified anywhere on the actual Google Store listing. For some buyers today, expedited shipping will deliver the device by tomorrow. Some configurations are also available on Amazon right now.

In our review, we commended the Pixelbook Go’s “outstanding hardware” and complimentary software. That said, this Chromebook is on the pricey side especially given the competition.

