Google’s Pixelbook Go is currently our favorite Chromebook on the market and now, it’s available in a new variant. Google has just started shipping the top-tier Core i7, 4K version of the Pixelbook Go.

As the folks over at ChromeUnboxed first spotted, the top-tier Pixelbook Go is now available for purchase.

If you head over the Google Store, you’ll find this upgraded version of the Pixelbook Go for sale alongside the 1080p models with Core m3 and i5 processors. This top-end Pixelbook Go adds most importantly a 4K display which is much sharper than what’s used on all other models. That display is backed up by an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

In our review, we found that even the base Core m3 version of the Pixelbook Go is more than up to the vast majority of tasks. However, those looking for a sharper display or needing the extra horsepower for docking or running Linux apps will appreciate this upgraded model.

The 4K Pixelbook Go is now in the Google Store for $1,399 and available to ship today. The Not Pink color, though, is still not up for sale.

