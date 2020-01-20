Google’s YouTube TV, despite some hiccups, has proven to be one of the better streaming options for live TV. Now, engineers for the platform are teasing official PlayStation 4 support for YouTube TV right around the corner.

A verified YouTube TV engineer weighed in this past week on a Reddit thread regarding support for Sony’s PlayStation 4. To date, there’s never been an app to use the live TV service on the popular console, but it seems one might not be too far away.

There’s no timeline attached, but the engineer says simply that users should “hang tight, it won’t be long now.”

This is great news for PS4 owners, especially given recent news. The reason this Reddit post came to light in the first place is because, last year, Sony announced plans to shut down its long-running PlayStation Vue live TV streaming service, essentially because the competition has gotten so good. As a result, Sony has been notifying customers and telling them to try other options, with YouTube TV being the company’s main recommendation.

It’s not clear when YouTube TV will arrive on PS4, but I’d bet we’ll see a formal announcement sooner rather than later. After all, PlayStation Vue shuts down on January 30.

